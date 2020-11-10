Gov. Reynolds announces new mitigation restrictions for indoor and outdoor crowds

(KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds announced new COVID-19 mitigation efforts during Tuesday's news conference, as daily cases increase by thousands in Iowa.

Reynolds extended the Public Health Emergency another 30 days. The new proclamation requires mask-wearing and social distancing for indoor crowds of 25 or more people and for outdoor crowds of 100 or more people.

The new measures apply to any social, community, recreational, leisure, or sporting gatherings. Gatherings over 25 or 100 people will be prohibited unless anyone over the age of two follows mask-wearing and social distancing requirements.

The governor also announced that only 2 spectators per youth participant can attend a sporting or youth event.

The new proclamation does not give any capacity limits to bars and restaurants. It does continue to require social distancing and seating at bars and restaurants. Groups at restaurants will now be limited to 8 at a table unless it is a household or family.

Bowling alleys, arcades, bingo halls, pool halls and children play centers will also be required to restrict groups to eight people unless they are all from the same household.

The proclamation says masks will be required at certain businesses that provide personal services including salons, barbershops, massage therapy clinics, tattoo parlors and tanning salons.

“I’m here to tell Iowans I need your help," Reynolds said. "If you want to keep businesses open if you want to keep schools open, then we all have to buckle down and take this seriously."

The new health measures will go into effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

View a summary of the health measures here.

Read the full proclamation here.