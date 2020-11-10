Ex-Iowa players’ attorney pulls $20M demand, says he’ll sue

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The attorney representing eight Black former Iowa football players who allege racial discrimination during their time with the Hawkeyes withdrew his clients’ demand for a $20 million settlement. Damario Solomon-Simmons says he will still move forward with a lawsuit. The players’ initial demands also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta.