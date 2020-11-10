EU negotiators clinch deal on huge budget, coronavirus plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union negotiators have sealed a deal on the bloc’s next seven-year budget and a coronavirus support package worth a total of some 1.8 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion). If Tuesday’s deal is quickly endorsed by the 27 EU nations and the European Parliament, it could enter force early next year. The 2021-2027 budget is meant to go into use on Jan. 1. Germany’s EU envoy urged all parties to endorse the package. He said “no one needs new hurdles and further delays” as the pandemic ravages Europe’s economies. EU lawmakers say they secured an extra 16 billion euros ($19 billion) over what EU leaders previously offered.