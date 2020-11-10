Estonia’s far-right leader survives U.S. elex comment vote

HELSINKI (AP) — The leader of Estonia’s far-right populist party, a key Cabinet member, has survived a vote of confidence at the Parliament following uproar over his public statements that the U.S. presidential elections were rigged and undemocratic. The motion brought late Monday against Finance Minister Martin Helme, who is the chairman of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party, or EKRE, was supported by 46 lawmakers at the 101-seat Riigikogu, or Parliament, falling short of the 51 votes needed to pass. The motion was initiated by opposition parties who said Helme and his father Mart, EKRE’s vice chairman, had “severely attacked the democratic elections of the United States, Estonia’s main security partner and ally” with their recent comments.