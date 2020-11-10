As the low pressure system moved northeast, across eastern Iowa, we missed out on severe weather to our southeast.

While at the same time snow and freezing rain fell to our northwest.

Pilot Knob State Park (Iowa DNR https://twitter.com/iowadnr)

Here is the overview of the amount of rain across the state.

Below are some of the specific amounts of rain for eastern Iowa and a few surrounding sites.

The 1.67" of rain in Dubuque is a daily rainfall record. It shattered the old record of 1.01" way back in 1880.

The last time Dubuque had a soggy day like this was October 23. This was actually a soggy week.

The other daily rainfall record broken was in Waterloo.