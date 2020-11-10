College Community School District requests temporary online learning waiver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- More Eastern Iowa school districts are seeking temporary online learning waivers as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state.

The College Community School District has filed a request with the Iowa Department of Education for a temporary online learning period. If approved, the period would begin Monday, November 16, and last until Tuesday, November 24. The online-only learning period would last until the district’s Thanksgiving break, which would then be followed by an every-other-day A/B hybrid model until the district's winter break. If the waiver is denied, the district will stick with the A/B hybrid model until Thanksgiving break.

The district expect a decision on the waiver request within the next couple of days.

The full release from the district can be found here:

Janesville dismissed classes early on Monday and is seeking an online learning waiver.

The Benton Community School District is moving to online learning starting on Wednesday.

The Clear Creek Amana Community School District is waiting to hear back on their online waiver request.

The Iowa City School District is also seeking an online learning waiver. The district filed a lawsuit in August against in-person learning requirements. That lawsuit is still pending.