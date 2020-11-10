Cedar Rapids Police warns folks to be alert for phone scammers this time of year

(KWWL) - As we get closer to the holidays, the Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of phone scammers and to not be fooled.

Receiving a high number of calls regarding this issue, the department wants to assure folks there are easy ways to detect a scammer.

RED FLAGS TO LOOK OUT FOR:

callers saying they're government employees

threaten or demand immediate payment to avoid legal action

ask for payment in cash, gift cards, pre-paid debit cards, wired transfers

say they'll suspend your SSN

ask for gift card numbers over the phone

Although these red flags may seem easy to detect, Cedar Rapids police officer, Shannon Sampson told "KWWL" these scams happen more than we think.

"You know what anyone can fall for it, scammers are very slick, they make you believe they know what they're talking about sometimes they might even call you by your first name," Sampson said.

Sampson also warns folks it's common for scammers to pose as utility companies, especially when getting closer to winter.

"The MidAmerican scam has been going on where someone is calling and saying they're going to turn off your gas if you don't pay," Sampson said.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department as well as the U.S. Social Security Administration wants to remind people in these situations, they are in control.

If a caller contacts you, hang up and report it HERE.

For more information on scams, click HERE.