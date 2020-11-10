Cedar Rapids Community School District switching to online learning, requesting 2-week waiver

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Community School District is joining the growing list of districts switching to temporary online learning.

The district will begin temporary online learning on Thursday, November 12 for all students due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community. An update from the district says they're seeing a rise in the staff absenteeism rate, which is impacting all departments.

The district has applied for a 14-day waiver for temporary virtual learning. If approved, in-person would not resume until Monday, November 30. Once a decision on the waiver is announced, district leaders will provide more information. A decision is expected within the next couple of days.

The district had planned to reopen four schools on November 16 that were impacted by the August derecho. Franklin and McKinley middle schools and Washington and Jefferson high schools were set to open for in-person learning beginning on the 16th. District leaders say If the 14-day waiver is granted by the state, those reopening plans will not occur until in-person learning resumes across the district.

Superintendent Noreen Bush says more detailed information about updated learning schedules and remote materials will come directly from the individual schools.

The College Community School District, also located in Linn County, is seeking a temporary online learning waiver.

Janesville dismissed classes early on Monday and had their online learning waiver approved on Tuesday.

The Benton Community School District is moving to online learning starting on Wednesday.

The Clear Creek Amana Community School District is waiting to hear back on their online waiver request.

The Iowa City School District is also seeking an online learning waiver. The district filed a lawsuit in August against in-person learning requirements. That lawsuit is still pending.