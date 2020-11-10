Benton Community School District moving to online learning starting Wednesday

BENTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Benton Community School District is moving to online learning for one week, due to staff shortages and student absences.

Superintendent Dr. Pamela Ewell made the announcement Tuesday morning.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, on Monday, 85 people in the district were in quarantine.

Students will start remote learning from Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Wednesday, Nov. 18. They can access their classes through SeeSaw and Schoology.

Ewell reminded parents to make sure their children bring their devices home. She said they should notify the district if their child is exposed to COVID-19, becomes sick with COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive for the virus.

The district is not allowed to hold activities or in-person practices for the duration of online learning.

Buildings and school buses will be disinfected.

Next Monday, Ewell said school officials will evaluate new data and let parents know if an additional week of online learning is necessary.

You can read Ewell's full statement here: