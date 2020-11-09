Waterloo Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hart made the announcement over Zoom during Monday's City Council meeting. Hart says he is feeling good and recovering. He says he visited a sick family member in the emergency room last week.

Hart says he continues to meet with staff to monitor the city's response to COVID-19. Some items on the City Council's agenda include extending the citywide mask mandate, and scaling back their public meeting schedule.

Mayor Hart's announcement comes as Black Hawk County is seeing a nearly 25% 14-day positivity rate, according to the latest update on the county's website.

