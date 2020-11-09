Waterloo Mayor recovering from COVID-19—Full KWWL interview

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart says he is in isolation a home, recovering from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Mayor says he experienced mild symptoms, but is feeling better.

While he isn't sure how he contracted COVID, Mayor Quentin Hart told KWWL News Monday night he took a relative to the emergency room recently and was shocked to see how overwhelmed the ER was at the time. He is urging residents to be extremely vigilant because Black Hawk County is seeing a huge spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Hart says he continues to meet with staff to monitor the city's response to COVID-19. Some items on the City Council's agenda include extending the citywide mask mandate, and scaling back their public meeting schedule.

Mayor Hart's announcement comes as Black Hawk County is seeing a nearly 25% 14-day positivity rate, according to the latest update on the county's website.

