Waterloo City Council unanimously extends mask mandate another 12 weeks

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo City Council unanimously approved a 12-week extension of the citywide mask mandate.

The unanimous vote comes as Black Hawk County is seeing a nearly 25% 14-day positivity rate, according to the latest update on the county's website.

The mandate requires people to wear masks inside public buildings and when using public transportation. It also requires masks while outside when at least six feet of social distancing is not able to be met. People with certain health conditions, children under the age of 2 years old and public safety employees are exempt. Other exemptions exist for people who are alone, with household members, exercising, eating or drinking.

The vote also followed Mayor Quentin Hart's announcement that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here to view Monday's statewide COVID-19 numbers.

Click here for up to date COVID-19 numbers from the state.