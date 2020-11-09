Veterans Memorial Plaza in Dubuque closed for Veterans Day

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) - The City of Dubuque is reminding residents ahead of Veterans Day that the Veterans Memorial Plaza on Chaplain Schmitt Island is closed to visitors due to construction.

The project is expected to be completed in early spring 2021 with a special celebration being tentatively planned for Memorial Day weekend.

The Dubuque American Legion Post 6 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

That event will begin at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend and asked to follow social-distancing guidelines, wear masks and bring their own chairs.