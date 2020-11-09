UIHC discussing vaccine distribution as Pfizer gives good news

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Top doctors at University of Iowa Health Care say they're starting to consider who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine if it gets final approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Drug maker Pfizer shared very positive results with the world about its phase three vaccine trials Monday morning, saying it's more than 90% effective.

Pfizer has enrolled roughly 40,000 healthy people in this vaccine trial; either getting the active vaccine or a placebo. Of the first 94 people to contract COVID-19 while participating in the trial, only 10% of them were on the active vaccine.

Suggesting it's protecting about 90% of people on it.

"The early data from this study is very promising," Dr. Pat Winokur said, the lead investigator for this trial at UIHC.

UIHC is one of 120 sites worldwide participating in this trial. It's enrolled 270 people since late July.

The drug works by mimicking COVID-19 in healthy cells and training the body to respond to it.

"It's expressed exactly the way coronavirus would be expressed in a natural infection," Winokur said.

Dr. Mike Brownlee is chief pharmacy officer for UIHC and has been preparing the hospital to receive mass shipments of a vaccine. He says right now they could store several hundred thousand vials.

He's been told Johnson County Public Health would make the determination of who gets the first crack at the vaccine but he believes health care workers at UIHC --as well as at-risk populations-- would be first.

"It may be the long-term care facility patients, or patients of a certain age, we're not sure at this time," Brownlee said.

The agreement with the FDA for this trial says Pfizer needs to monitor patients for two months after they get a second of two doses. Pfizer thinks it would reach that window next week and then seek Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

In the meantime, Brownlee is begging people to keep following safety guidelines so they can focus on this, and not hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

"It doesn't solve today's problems. We need that continued help and support."