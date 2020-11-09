 Skip to Content

Two injured in Johnson County UTV crash, including 9-year-old

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa. (KWWL) - One person was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Solon on Nov. 7.

Emergency crews were called to an area in the 1900 block of Hwy 1 NE around 4 p.m.

Brian Tucker, 41, of Johnson County, was driving a UTV when he lost control, causing it to roll.

The passenger, a 9-year-old, was ejected and suffered minor injuries.

Tucker was pinned underneath the UTV.

He sustained serious injuries.

Tucker and the child were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Leslie Stone

News Content Producer

