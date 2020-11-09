Two injured in Johnson County UTV crash, including 9-year-old

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa. (KWWL) - One person was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Solon on Nov. 7.

Emergency crews were called to an area in the 1900 block of Hwy 1 NE around 4 p.m.

Brian Tucker, 41, of Johnson County, was driving a UTV when he lost control, causing it to roll.

The passenger, a 9-year-old, was ejected and suffered minor injuries.

Tucker was pinned underneath the UTV.

He sustained serious injuries.

Tucker and the child were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.