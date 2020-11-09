TRACKING: Rain and thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday

Today: We will start the day with sunshine, but clouds will become more prevalent throughout the day. It will be warm and windy with highs reaching the 70s and a south wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times. There may be a few isolated showers, but most of today will be dry.

Tonight: It’s going to be cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms overnight as a cold front and low pressure approaches from the west. It will be breezy with a south wind turning north 10-20 mph. The cold front will end up splitting the area, so temperatures will drop the 40s north and 50s south.

Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms will be likely as the cold front and low pressure continues to sit over eastern Iowa. Temperatures in the north and northwest will be in the 40s, while farther east and southeast temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s. The wind will be variable as well, but it will be breezy 10-20 mph.

As cold air wraps behind the cold front, any lingering moisture early Tuesday evening may be in the form of light snow showers in northern Iowa. No accumulation is expected.

Rain Totals: Widespread 1-2” likely, with locally higher amounts possible.

Rest of the Week: Seasonable temperatures expected, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Rain chance moves back in Saturday.