TRACKING: Rain and cooler temperatures

Tonight: Rain is likely tonight as it moves east across the state. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-40s. The wind will shift from the south to the west around 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Rain continues through the day with a breezy wind from the west (10-20 mph). Temperatures hold steady in the low to mid 40s throughout the day. There is a chance for isolated storms during the morning and early afternoon. Rain totals will be 0.50” to 1.50”.

Tuesday Night: Rain tapers off during the evening then the clouds start to clear around midnight. It will be a colder night with lows in the 20s. The wind gradually diminishes and becomes light from the west after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunshine returns with a light west wind. High temperatures are in the upper 40s and this is normal for this time of year.

Thursday/Friday: Partly cloudy both days with a wind from the south at 5-15 mph. Thursday is a little warmer (low 50s) than Friday (mid 40s.).