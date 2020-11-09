TRACKING: Another windy day, showers and storms move in overnight

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy for today. Not really expecting any rain during the day, but an isolated or spotty shower is possible. It’s going to be another windy day out there, with southwest winds between 15-25 mph. 35 mph wind gusts will be possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tonight: Clouds and rain will be on the increase overnight tonight. A storm or two will be possible as well. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Winds will shift from the south to the north and will be breezy at times.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms possible for Tuesday. It’s going to be breezy, with winds between 10-20 mph. The location and track of the low-pressure system will be a determining factor for our high temperatures. Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to the north to the low 60s to the south and east.

Tuesday Night: As the system tracks eastward and cold air begins to wrap around it, we could see a rain/snow mix for our northern and western counties. No accumulations of snow are expected. However, by the time the rain ends, up to two inches of rain will be possible across Eastern Iowa. Partly cloudy skies remain Tuesday night, with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny for Veteran’s Day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s for the rest of the work week. The next chance of rain will come this weekend.