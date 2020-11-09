Test Iowa sites might not have availability, here’s where you can go for COVID-19 testing

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Due to the increase in community spread over the last couple of weeks, it may be difficult to schedule an appointment to get tested through Test Iowa sites.

Increased community spread has led to an increase in demand for testing, which we are working to meet. With the recent transition to larger, enclosed sites, Test Iowa now has the ability to offer more appointments and can flex to a higher volume of testing as needed.



Iowans have a number of options for testing through hospitals, clinics, community health centers, and through many retail pharmacy locations. Test Iowa Statement

Test Iowa did not say when additional appointments will be made available.

For now, people with COVID-19 symptoms can visit certain Hy-Vee locations that offer free drive-thru testing. Testing is available Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings. After visiting doineedacovid19test.com you can become eligible for a testing voucher.

Appointments can also be made at hospitals and doctor's offices for testing. Calling ahead to schedule appointments is usually required before receiving a test.

“If you can find out what’s going on, and get your vital signs, and make sure you’re doing okay, and keep ahead of it instead of staying at home and waiting until it gets really bad, you can end up in the emergency room and be hospitalized,” Orchard Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner Dr. Angela DeVries said.

A charge may be associated with scheduling an appointment at a doctor's office, but Dr. DeVries says that it is worth it when compared to being hospitalized.

“I do think everybody should get tested if they have any symptoms…We offer it here [Orchard Family Medicine,] and they can just call [319-242-6971] and make an appointment or do it online,” DeVries said.

Contacting your primary doctor is also an option to take when looking for testing locations. If your doctor doesn't provide on-sit testing, they should be able to refer you to a location that can get you tested in a timely manner.

“The longer people wait because they can’t get tested, the more they’re going to continue on with their daily lives and spread the disease,” DeVries said.

Searching "COVID-19 testing near me" in a search engine will also list options available in your area where COVID testing is available.

The Walgreens in Waterloo located on Logan Ave. will also be offering free COVID-19 testing within the next few weeks.