 Skip to Content

Test Iowa site will open on UNI campus as COVID-19 cases rise

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:34 am Cedar FallsCoronavirusTop Stories

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa hitting a record high in COVID-19 cases this past week, the University of Northern Iowa is also seeing a surge.

The state taking notice of the campus' rising cases, Test Iowa is taking action by establishing a testing site inside the university's student health center this week.

Updating weekly COVID-19 numbers through their online dashboard, the health center has reported a rise in positive cases, making the positivity rate stand at 38.42% over a four day period.

Above is an image of UNI's most recent COVID-19 Dashboard

College students and faculty qualify for on campus testing if they are experiencing:

  • fever
  • cough
  • difficulty breathing
  • do not have an alternative diagnosis
  • students living in dormitories

Those who do not meet the criteria are recommended to go through Test Iowa's website to see if they qualify for a test off-campus.

Author Profile Photo

Alaina Kwan

Morning Reporter

Related Articles

Skip to content