Test Iowa site will open on UNI campus as COVID-19 cases rise

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa hitting a record high in COVID-19 cases this past week, the University of Northern Iowa is also seeing a surge.

The state taking notice of the campus' rising cases, Test Iowa is taking action by establishing a testing site inside the university's student health center this week.

Updating weekly COVID-19 numbers through their online dashboard, the health center has reported a rise in positive cases, making the positivity rate stand at 38.42% over a four day period.

Above is an image of UNI's most recent COVID-19 Dashboard

College students and faculty qualify for on campus testing if they are experiencing:

fever

cough

difficulty breathing

do not have an alternative diagnosis

students living in dormitories

Those who do not meet the criteria are recommended to go through Test Iowa's website to see if they qualify for a test off-campus.