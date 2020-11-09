Test Iowa site will open on UNI campus as COVID-19 cases rise
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa hitting a record high in COVID-19 cases this past week, the University of Northern Iowa is also seeing a surge.
The state taking notice of the campus' rising cases, Test Iowa is taking action by establishing a testing site inside the university's student health center this week.
Updating weekly COVID-19 numbers through their online dashboard, the health center has reported a rise in positive cases, making the positivity rate stand at 38.42% over a four day period.
College students and faculty qualify for on campus testing if they are experiencing:
- fever
- cough
- difficulty breathing
- do not have an alternative diagnosis
- students living in dormitories
Those who do not meet the criteria are recommended to go through Test Iowa's website to see if they qualify for a test off-campus.