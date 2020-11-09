Southeast Polk bus driver dies from COVID-19

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Southeast Polk bus driver has died from COVID-19, the school district confirmed on Monday.

John Wright, 61, died Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus several weeks ago. The Southeast Polk Community School District said it is not sure how Wright contracted the virus.

“He was not identified as part of our ongoing contact tracing efforts following public health guidance. We will continue to implement our mitigation strategies to help protect against the spread of the virus within Southeast Polk,” said district spokesperson Jean Christenson.

Wright had been a bus driver at Southeast Polk since 2016, according to Christenson. His obituary said he had worked as a bus driver for 13 years at other schools and enjoyed working with the students.

“Our thoughts are with his family as they grieve their loss. Counseling services will be available for students and staff through Employee Family Resources,” said Christenson.

Wright is survived by his wife, two daughters and two brothers, according to his obituary.