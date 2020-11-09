Several city departments to close on Veterans Day in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — The City of Cedar Rapids is that most city departments will be closed for the upcoming Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday, November 11.

The following is a list of what will stay closed and open:

Fire Department - Administrative and Fire Marshal's offices closed. Responding to emergencies.

Police Department - Administrative offices open. Responding to emergencies. Non-emergency calls can be directed at 319-286-5491.

Public Works - Administrative offices closed. Crews will continue to collect tree debris.

Library - Both Library locations open

Golf - Administrative offices closed. Twin Pines and Gardner open for play. Ellis and Jones are closed.

Solid Waste & Recycling - Administrative offices closed. Garbage, yard waste and recycling will be taken. Collection continues from the street and not the alley at this time. Crews will continue nonorganic debris collection.

Transit - Buses will continue on their normal schedule.

Water Division 24-hour emergency service: 319-286-5910, Public Works Sewer Division 24-hour emergency service: 319-286-5815 and Public Works Streets Division 24-hour emergency service: 319-286-5826.