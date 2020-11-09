Report: Kenosha man charged with illegally buying gun for Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA (WKOW) — A Kenosha man has been charged for illegally buying a gun that was allegedly used to kill two people in August.

Dominick Black, 19, faces two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, according to online court records.

Black is scheduled to appear in Kenosha County Court at 1 p.m. Monday.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Kenosha County Court:

Black purchased a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle from Ladysmith Ace Home Center up in Ladysmith on May 1, 2020.

The complaint says Black bought the gun with money from Rittenhouse with the intention of giving the gun to him.

Rittenhouse was 17 at the time and thus not of legal age to buy a gun in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse and Black agreed the gun would be stored at Black’s stepfather’s home in Kenosha. The address of that home matches the address listed for Black on the criminal complaint.

In a case against Rittenhouse, prosecutors allege that the teen used the gun to shoot and kill two men on Aug. 25 during protests and riots over Kenosha police shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times two days earlier.

Black is currently in the Kenosha County’s jail after being booked on Friday evening, inmate records show.