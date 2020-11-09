Nov. 9: Over 1,000 hospitalizations in Iowa, 4,212 new cases

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,212 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 156,816.

The state's website says that of the 156,816 people who have tested positive, 101,041 have recovered. This is 329 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 55,775. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 42 percent.

The state is reporting three additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,845.

There were 152 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,034, which is up from 992. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 184 are in the ICU and 82 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 9,941 new tests given, and a total of 1,040,914 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Sunday. There were 220 more positive cases for a total of 8,273 cases in the county. There were 8 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,824. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 108 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.3 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

The numbers have remained the same since Nov. 7

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there is a total of 7,775 positive cases, which is the same number reported Saturday morning. There is a total of 4,603 recoveries. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 147 deaths. There are 42 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 20.7 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 259 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 7,180 reported cases. There have been 17 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,446 recoveries. A total of 50,450 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 33 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 127 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 6,896 reported cases. There were 24 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,213. A total of 39,114 people have been tested. There were two additional death, leaving a total of 69 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 22.7 percent.

