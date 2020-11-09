Notre Dame mandates COVID testing after football celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has implemented mandatory coronavirus testing for students and strict penalties for those who don’t comply after students rushed the school’s football field to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson and held numerous weekend parties. Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins told students Sunday that they’re required to undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend, Indiana, for the extended winter break. The email announcement didn’t specifically reference the storming of the field on Saturday night, but rather “many gatherings.” If a student is exposed or tests positive, they’ll be required to quarantine on campus for two weeks. The school says if students don’t complete the test they will be prevented from registering for classes.