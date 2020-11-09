Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s 2020 Student Food Drive brings in over 100k meals

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has announced the 2020 Student Food Drive brought in 107,937 meals.

The six-week food drive is held annually as a friendly competition to unite and empower local high school students. The total meal numbers include food, funds and volunteer hours from students at many Cedar Valley high schools. Participating schools this year were Valley Lutheran, Union High School, Cedar Falls High School, Waterloo East High School, Waterloo West High School and Hudson High School.

The finale took place November 6. Students delivered the funds and food they collected and it was all weighed individually by school. Schools were split into three divisions: small, medium, and large.

In a virtual ceremony, the following winners were announced:

Valley Lutheran (small division)

Union High School (medium division)

Cedar Falls High School (large division)

Walmart and John Deere sponsored this year's event.

More information can be found on the Northeast Iowa Food Bank's website.