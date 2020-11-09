New this week: ‘I Am Greta,’ Chris Stapleton & CMA Awards

This week’s new entertainment releases includes new music from Andrea Bocelli and Chris Stapleton as well as Hulu’s film “I Am Greta,” which documents the enormous movement fueled by Greta Thunberg’s one-person school strike, and a few very surreal years for the Swedish teenager and environmental leader. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host the CMA Awards on Wednesday on ABC. And first responders are back in force as a number of dramas make their pandemic-delayed season debuts — NBC’s “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” plus CBS’ “S.W.A.T,” ABC’s “Station 19” and NBC warhorse “Law & Order: SVU.”