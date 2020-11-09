Latest Iowa crop conditions report shows 94-percent corn, 98-percent soybeans harvested

(KWWL) – The latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service shows farmers are nearing the end of this year's harvest. According to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, 94-percent of corn and 98-percent of soybeans have now been harvested.

The corn harvest is four weeks ahead and the soybean harvest is three weeks ahead of last year's harvest.

“We were fortunate to have a stretch of unseasonably warm and dry conditions last week, which allowed many farmers to wrap up the 2020 harvest earlier than normal,” said Secretary Naig. “We anticipate a shift to more seasonal conditions this week, with the weather turning cooler and wetter for the next several days.”

The full report:

Crop Report

Warmer than normal temperatures and no precipitation allowed Iowa farmers 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 8, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities again included harvesting corn and soybeans, baling corn stalks, applying fertilizer and manure, and tillage.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 16 percent very short, 36 percent short, 48 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 23 percent very short, 36 percent short, 41 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.

Only 6 percent of Iowa’s corn for grain crop remains to be harvested, almost 4 weeks ahead of last year and over 2 weeks ahead of the 5-year average. Statewide, the moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain remained at 15 percent. Farmers in northwest, north central and west central Iowa have less than 5 percent of their corn for grain remaining to be harvested while farmers in south central Iowa still have over 15 percent to be harvested.

Only 2 percent of Iowa’s soybean crop remains to be harvested, almost 3 weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of average. Farmers in most of the state have only scattered fields left to harvest. Livestock producers continue to allow cattle to graze on corn stalks.

Iowa Preliminary Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Reports from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and maps from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center reflect data collected from 7 a.m. Central Time on Nov. 2, 2020, through 7 a.m. Central Time on Nov. 8, 2020.

The first week of November brought unseasonably warm conditions across Iowa with positive temperature departures between 10 and 18 degrees reported in northwest Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 54.2 degrees, 13.4 degrees above normal. This reporting period was also the driest experienced across Iowa since the week ending at 7 a.m. on Sept. 20, as no measurable precipitation fell statewide.

Sunny skies persisted through Sunday (1st) afternoon with gusty northwesterly winds forced by the close proximity of a high pressure center over the Dakotas and a low pressure system over the Great Lakes. Temperatures were unseasonably cool, ranging from the upper 30s northeast to upper 40s southwest. Morning lows on Monday (2nd) were chilly in northern Iowa with upper teens reported at multiple stations; mid 20s were observed across the rest of the state under mostly clear conditions with the statewide average low of 22 degrees, 11 degrees below normal. Afternoon temperatures rebounded into the 60s statewide as a westerly wind brought in a warmer air mass.

Tuesday (3rd) was the warmest day of the week with a statewide average high of 75 degrees, 21 degrees above normal; multiple stations reported record high temperatures for the date with Spencer 1 N (Clay County) observing 79 degrees, 29 degrees above average. Clear conditions remained overnight with lows on Wednesday (4th) morning holding in the 40s under starry skies. Southerly winds throughout the day helped temperatures again climb into the 70s, anywhere from 12 to 28 degrees above normal at given stations throughout Iowa.

Thursday (5th) was another pleasant day with variable winds and mostly sunny skies. Highs remained in the 70s, continuing a streak of warmer than average days. Hazy conditions were observed over the early evening hours, leading to vivid sunsets across Iowa. Warmer than average low temperatures were reported Friday (6th) morning as southerly winds held temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. A low pressure system propagating through the Upper Midwest increased southerly wind speeds, leading to windy and warm conditions in the afternoon as highs pushed into the mid to upper 70s.

Iowa experienced similar conditions through Saturday (7th) with beautiful, sunny skies and low 70s. Overnight lows into Sunday (8th) morning were well above average, generally in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s. The statewide average low was 51 degrees, 21 degrees above normal with Decorah (Winneshiek County) observing 57 degrees, 26 degrees warmer than the climatological average.

While the normal statewide weekly average precipitation is 0.53 inch, no National Weather Service coop stations in Iowa reported measurable totals. Shenandoah (Page County) reported the week’s high temperature of 81 degrees on the 3rd, 24 degrees above normal. Elkader 6 SSW (Clayton County) and Fayette (Fayette County) reported the week’s low temperature of 15 degrees on the 2nd, on average 17 degrees below normal. Four-inch soil temperatures as of Sunday were generally in the upper 40s east to mid 50s west.