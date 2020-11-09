Janesville dismisses classes early, moving classes online due to COVID-19 related absences

JANESVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Janesville Consolidated School District dismissed classes early Monday and is moving classes online due to a rise in COVID-19 related absences.

Classes dismissed at 1:00 Monday afternoon after the district reported 59 of 60 absences from first-hour classes were for COVID-19 symptoms or quarantining due to possible exposure, a 12.8% absent rate. The district reported 63 students absent for COVID-19 related reasons by the end of the day.

The district will remain closed on Tuesday before moving to virtual instruction on Wednesday. A post on the district's Facebook page says teachers will be making preparations through the end of the day on Tuesday and will communicate directly with students and families.

The district has applied for a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to move classes online for at least two weeks. As of Monday afternoon, the district hadn't heard back. State guidelines say a district can apply for a two week waiver if their county's positivity rate is above 15% and if there is absentee rate of at least 10% in the district. As of Monday afternoon, Bremer County had a positivity rate of 27.5% and Black Hawk County had a positivity rate of 25%.

All extracurricular activities are canceled and all school facilities are closed until further notice. Exceptions are being made for classroom teachers and cleaning staff.

School lunch will be provided on Wednesday. Anyone wishing to receive a hot lunch should email bj.meaney@janesvilleschools by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Lunches will be distributed at the school. The district hopes to have another update by Tuesday afternoon and a more detailed plan for continuing education by Wednesday.

