Iowa House Republicans elect leadership team for 89th General Assembly

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa House Republicans elected their leadership team for the 89th General Assembly. on Monday.

Representative Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) was re-elected Speaker of the House. Grassley was first elected Speaker in 2019 and previously served as Chairman of the Appropriations, Agriculture, and Economic Growth committees.

"I want to thank the members of the House Republican caucus for continuing to put their trust in me to lead us forward. It is an honor to lead this impressive group of public servants as we work to improve the lives of Iowans," Grassley said. "As we look towards the 2021 session, House Republicans will continue to govern in the same way that has put us in the Majority for the last decade. Iowans expect strong leadership from their state lawmakers and that’s what we will do. We will continue to bring a thoughtful and conservative approach to the state budget, ease the pressure of our worker shortage by addressing the issues of child care, housing, and broadband, and help Iowans get back to work, school, and normal life in a safe and responsible manner."

Representative Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley) was re-elected House Majority Leader. He was first elected Majority Leader in 2019 and previously served as Speaker Pro Tem.

Representative John Wills (R-Spirit Lake) was re-elected Speaker Pro Tem, a position he has held since 2019. Representative Mike Sexton (R-Rockwell City) was re-elected House Majority Whip, a position he has held since 2019.

Assistant Leaders will be elected at a later date.

House Republicans will open the 89th General Assembly with a 59 member majority, including 14 new members. The 2021 legislative session begins Monday, January 11, 2021.