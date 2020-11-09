Iowa City school district seeking online waiver as local cases spike

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Administrators for the Iowa City Community School District announced Monday that they have asked the Iowa Department of education for another online-only schooling waiver. This comes as Johnson County, as are a majority of counties in Iowa, tries to weather another spike in virus activity.

Based on guidance released by Governor Kim Reynolds in July, school districts can only move more than half of their learning online when their counties reach a positive test rate of over 15%. Johnson County's positivity rate was just over 15% as of Monday afternoon.

The school district announced Monday on its website that it petitioned the state for this waiver on Saturday, when the test positivity rate was at 13.3% and climbing.

ICCSD started this trimester two weeks late and online-only. The district transitioned to a hybrid model on Sept. 28. as of Monday night, there were 146 active cases of the virus in the school district. That number includes both positive cases and presumed positive cases.

In addition to that number, there are 545 staff and students in quarantine because of exposure to the virus.

Even if this waiver was granted, the district has said it has not made a decision on if it would be accepted. That decision is expected at Tuesday night's board meeting.