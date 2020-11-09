Iowa City Police investigating Sunday shooting near Wetherby Park

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa City Police say they're investigating a shooting incident from Sunday afternoon on the southeast side of town.

Officers were called to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive around 1 p.m. on Sunday for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told them two cars approached each other, one shot was fired and then the vehicles sped off.

One car was described as a light gold 1990s SUV, possible a Chevy Suburban, and the other was described as a newer, dark-colored SUV. There were no reports of injuries at that time.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, a man reported to police that he had been struck by a bullet in the eyebrow while driving in the area of Taylor and Sandusky Drive that day. His injury was not serious. The man's vehicle was found to match the description of a light gold 1990s SUV.

The man could not provide a description of the person who fired at him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. In addition, anyone in that area with security cameras is asked to review their recordings and contact the Iowa City Police Department with any potential footage or information about this incident.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).