High levels of COVID-19 causing contact tracing delays in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Black Hawk County Health Department says COVID-19 levels are at an all-time high.

The high level of COVID-19 cases in a short period of time is leading to delays in contact tracing.

The health department has worked to increase investigation capacity and identify new methods to ensure all cases are contacted in a timely manner.

But, the health department is calling on the community to help slow the spread COVID-19.

People who are having COVID-19 symptoms or anyone who lives with someone who is having COVID-19 symptoms should stay home until you or your household member can be seen by a health care provider to rule out COVID-19 as the cause of illness.

Limiting the spread of COVID-19 requires a quick response, and there are steps that everyone who tests positive or has been notified of an exposure can take to help stop the spread.

People who have tested positive should notify their close contacts so that the close contact can start quarantining at home as soon as possible.

People who have been notified that they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should start quarantining at home away from others as soon as they are notified.

While people are in isolation or quarantine they should stay in a separate area of the home than others, limit contact with others as much as possible, wear a face covering when they need to be around others, use a separate bathroom if possible, and there should be frequent cleaning

particularly of shared and high touch services.

