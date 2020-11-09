Former Microsoft worker gets 9 years in $10M fraud scheme

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Microsoft worker has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency — money authorities say he used to buy a $160,000 car and a lakefront home. Volodymyr Kvashuk, a Ukrainian citizen living in Renton, Washington, was responsible for helping test Microsoft’s online retail sales platform. Prosecutors said he stole digital currency such as codes that could be redeemed for Microsoft products or gaming subscriptions, then resold them on the internet. A federal jury convicted him of tax, money laundering and fraud charges. A judge sentenced him Monday and ordered him to pay more than $8.3 million in restitution.