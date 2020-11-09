Feds: NYPD officer served as lookout for cocaine ring

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer has been charged with aiding drug traffickers who smuggled hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the United States. Officer Amaury Abreu of Long Island is accused of explaining law enforcement methods to the drug ring and performing warrant checks on its members. Abreu did not have a defense attorney who could comment on the charges Monday. Federal prosecutors also charged two high-ranking members of the New York-based group and the owner of a Long Island produce company accused of receiving cocaine concealed in cardboard tomato boxes.