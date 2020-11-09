Eastern Iowa hospitals fighting COVID-19 surge, call for public’s help

(KWWL) -- Monday, Iowa surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations as hospitals find ways to adjust to a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The state of Iowa continues to track hospitalization totals by region. Much of northeast Iowa falls within Region 6, having Waterloo and Dubuque as metro areas. Region 6 had the highest number of hospializations with 276 as of Monday afternoon.

"We need the community's help," said Gundersen Health's CEO Dr. Scott Rathbager.

Health officials like Dr. Rathbager are pleading with the public to follow the social distancing and health guidelines that have been in place for months. This as the rise in hospitalizations stretches resources like masks, staff, and hospital beds.

Many of the hospitals in northeast Iowa are nearing capacity.

"I would say we're around the 50% range, just roughly speaking, in our regional hospitals, whereas our central hospital with the acute patients is is much higher than that," Rathbager said.

Hospital leaders like Dr. Rathbager agree that this is a very fluid situation, and that even if they meet capacity they still have options.

"If we expand more, we can still take care of the COVID patients but it starts to impact our ability to take care of the other patients. There's lots of other folks who need our care," Rathbager said.

Hospitalizations typically rise in the winter with illnesses like the flu, pneumonia, etc.

While he's adamant about the public stepping up to once again flatten the curve, Rathbager is aware of COVID fatigue on Americans.

"We do need to acknowledge that people are tired or fatigued and we're going on this for nine months," Dr. Rathbager said. "So I completely understand that, but if we want it to be shorter, and finally get to the end of this, which we will, it will take all of us working together. If we could just push through that final part, it will get to the that more quickly."

Rathbager said that if things continue as they are hospitals could be forced to make some difficult decisions on how they operate.