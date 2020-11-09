Des Moines Public Schools to apply for waiver to move to 100% online learning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools will request a waiver to move the district to completely online learning as coronavirus cases spike in Polk County.

In an emergency school board meeting on Sunday, the school board voted 6-1 to allow the district to request an online-only learning waiver from the state.

Back in August, the Iowa Department of Education denied the district’s request to do that. Back then, Polk County’s coronavirus positivity rate was 8%. The positivity rate has since doubled to 16%.

However, Des Moines high school students will still return to the classroom for the district’s hybrid learning plan on Tuesday, as officials wait to hear back from the Iowa Department of Education.