Clear Creek Amana Community schools applying for a two-week virtual learning waiver

(KWWL) — The Clear Creek Amana Community School District applied for a two-week virtual learning waiver from the Iowa Department of Education on Sunday, Nov. 8.

According to their news release, the district said they made this decision because they do not have enough drivers to transport students to school. Currently, three bus drivers and two bus mechanics are in quarantine for the next two weeks.

Additionally, there are five cohorts quarantined at the elementary and middle schools and 165 students affected in total. There are also 49 staff members who have either quarantined or tested positive for COVID-19.

The district decided to go virtual on Monday and Tuesday while they await the Department of Education’s decision. Although the student absentee rate is at 1.6 percent, both Iowa and Johnson County are experiencing rising positivity rates.

District leaders hope to be able to return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break, depending on the status of the virus and the guidance the district receives from the Department of Education.