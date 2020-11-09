Cambodia’s new virus rules restrain holiday celebrations

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodians are marking their Independence Day holiday, but new coronavirus restrictions are keeping them from celebrating at karaoke parlors, beer gardens, museums, cinemas and other entertainment venues, which have been ordered shut until further notice. Students in the capital, Phnom Penh, and the satellite town of Kandal will not be returning to schools on Tuesday as they have been ordered shut in those places for two weeks. The restrictions were issued because Hungary’s foreign minister tested positive for the coronavirus after a one-day visit to Cambodia last week. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Saturday that a Cambodian bodyguard for Szijjarto was the only person among more than 900 involved with the visit who tested positive.