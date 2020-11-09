Asia Today: Sri Lanka to strictly enforce virus regulations

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka police say they will strictly enforce mask and social distancing requirements and punish violators as other anti-virus measures are eased to reduce the economic pain. They say 120 people have been arrested for failing to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public places during the last 10 days. Coronavirus rules introduced last month carry a penalty of a $54 fine, six months’ imprisonment or both. The strict enforcement of the requirements began Monday. Trains resumed operations after nearly two weeks and the government lifted a curfew in the capital, Colombo, and its suburbs. The government says the region must be opened up because the economy can’t sustain a continued closure.