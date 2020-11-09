Anamosa prison inmate dies from causes likely due to COVID-19 complications

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary has died likely due to COVID-19-related complications, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed on Monday.

70-year-old David Streets, who also suffered from multiple preexisting medical conditions, had been transported recently to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

He had been serving a life sentence beginning in 1981 for 1st Degree Kidnapping and 1st Degree Murder in Scott County.

Following testing last week, the DOC announced on Friday that 476 out of 985 inmates at the Anamosa prison tested positive for the virus.