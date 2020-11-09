Associated Press tabs Iowa No. 5

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes will enter the 2020 campaign as the fifth-ranked team in the country. The team earned the nod from the Associated Press Monday morning. The A.P. tabbed Gonzaga as the nation's top team.

Iowa returns a strong nucleus led by National Player of the Year Luka Garza. Also returning are all-conference honorees Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp.

On Monday, Garza also received the nod as the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year from the league's media. Garza ranked second nationally with 12 20-point/10-rebound performances and 20-point games (25); fifth in scoring (23.9); 10th in 30-point games (5); 19th in double-doubles (15) and offensive rebounds per game (3.58), and 34th in rebounding (9.8).

Joe Wieskamp joined him on the ten-player All-Big Ten squad.