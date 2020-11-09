54 Iowa organizations ask Governor Reynolds to provide more funding to fight evictions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- 54 civil rights organizations and community service providers are asking Governor Kim Reynolds to provide additional funding to prevent Iowans from being evicted.

Earlier this year, the Governor created the $22 million Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program, which provided up to four months of rental payments to landlords on behalf of households struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. Reynolds later authorized and additional $9 million for the fund, which has since been depleted.

These organizations are asking Gov. Reynolds to add more money to the fund to prevent eviction, housing instability, and homelessness.

Their full letter can be found here: