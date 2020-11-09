’15th Time’s The Charm!’ – Michigan family welcomes first daughter

(WOOD/NBC News) -- A Michigan couple is welcoming their first daughter, after 14 sons.

Jay and Kateri Schwandt say they were shocked to learn the latest addition to their family was a girl when Maggie Jayne was born on November 4th.

They say were not prepared at all for a girl at all, and didn't even have a name picked out.

When asked if there will be a Number 16, Jay said it's a good time to retire.

"This is like winning the Super Bowl and then retiring. You know, this is the perfect way to end it," he laughs.