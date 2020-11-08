TRACKING: Rain and cooler temps

Tonight: We are going to have a warm night with lows dropping to near 60. That is 10 degrees warmer than our normal highs for this time of year. Clouds gradually increase as it remains breezy with a south wind.

Monday: This will be our last day with highs in the low 70s. This will also be the 7tt day in a row for a few locations to hit 70+…a November record. Clouds dominate the sky but little to no rain is expected. It is another windy day with gusts to 35 mph from the south.

Monday Night: Rain begins to spread east into eastern Iowa. The low-pressure system will move northeast towards Iowa and the wind will be light for several hours as it switches from the south to the north.

Tuesday: Temperatures will be the 40s all day with a breezy northwest wind. Rain will be on and off all day. I would not be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder. The rain tapers off quickly during the evening before colder air moves in so there is not much of a chance of any snow. Rain amounts range from 0.50” to isolated areas close to 2”.

Wednesday: We are back to sunshine with a lighter southwest wind. Temperatures are near the normal highs in the upper 40s.