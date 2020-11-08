TRACKING: Partly cloudy and windy today, rain moves in tomorrow

Today: We close out the weekend with warm temperatures once again, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Winds will be howling as well. They’ll be out of the south from 15-25 mph, with gusts of 35 mph or more possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight. South winds will dial back a bit, returning to 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, so it’s going to feel pretty nice out there tonight.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies to start the work week, with windy conditions continuing. Winds will be out of the southwest this time from 15-25 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday Night: Rain moves in late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Widespread rain will continue for much of the day on Tuesday. We could see up to two inches of rain across Eastern Iowa. As the rain begins to taper off Tuesday night, there’s a chance for a light rain/snow mix. We’re not expecting any accumulations for snow or mix. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Cloudy skies hang around, along with temperatures in the 40s, for the rest of the work week. We will have another chance of rain next weekend.