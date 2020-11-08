Referendum on Trump shatters turnout records

The 2020 presidential election has officially hit the highest turnout in more than 50 years. The turnout rate in last week’s presidential election eclipsed the 61.6% of voting-age Americans who voted in the 2008 election. It now has the highest turnout rate since 1968. As new votes are still slowly tallied, that rate will continue to creep higher. The election already featured the largest number of votes cast for both the winning candidate and the losing one. More significantly, a large amount of the country voted. The relatively close result contradicts a longstanding political belief that high turnout will lead to Democratic sweeps.