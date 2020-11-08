Nov. 8: Iowa reports nearly 1,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,213 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 152,604.

The state's website says that of the 152,604 people who have tested positive, 100,712 have recovered. This is 366 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 51,892. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 46 percent.

The state is reporting 13 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,842.

There were 165 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 992, which is down from 901. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 190 are in the ICU and 77 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 9,115 new tests given, and a total of 1,030,973 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Saturday. There were 178 more positive cases for a total of 8,053 cases in the county. There were 46 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,816. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 107 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.6 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there is a total of 7,775 positive cases, which is the same number reported Saturday morning. There is a total of 4,603 recoveries. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 147 deaths. There are 42 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 20.7 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 121 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 6,921 reported cases. There have been 12 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,429 recoveries. A total of 49,794 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 33 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.5 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 197 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 6,769 reported cases. There were 19 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,189. A total of 38,800 people have been tested. There were two additional death, leaving a total of 69 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 22.5 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Saturday here.