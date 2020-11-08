Iowa Election recap, as seen on The Steele Report

Editors note: This week's program was recorded before network projects of the Joe Biden win, and just before the Jasper County county error revealed Democrat Rita Hart had overtaken Dr. Marianette Miller-Meeks by 163 votes in the race for 2nd District Congress. That Congressional race will still likely result in a total recount.

WATERLOO (KWWL) It's been a wild for national and Iowa politics.

Major news organizations have projected Joe Biden as winner of the Presidential election, with several legal challenges coming from President Trump and the Republican Party.

Senator Joni Ernst won re-election to a second term, turning the challenge of Democrat, Theresa Greenfield

In Iowa's First Congressional District, Republican State Representative, Ashley Hinson is headed to Washington, following her victory over first term Democratic Congresswoman, Abby Finekenauer.

In the Second District, Republican, Dr. Marianette Miller-Meeks, declared victory late Tuesday night, when she led by 282 votes with what appeared to be 100% of the vote in.

But, Thursday, Secretary of State, Paul Pate, and the Jasper County Auditor, revealed the counting error in Jasper County. That led to a Saturday recount in Jasper County, and Rita Hart now leads by 162 votes.

KWWL Political Analyst, Dr. Chris Larimer, gives us some of his insights, via Zoom, for this week's show.