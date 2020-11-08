Cedar Rapids Fire Department extinguishes two garage fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids firefighters arrived on scene to find two garages on fire separated by debris in the 200 block of 11 st NW around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews put out the exterior fire and forced entry into each garage extinguishing both fires.

Crews that responded experienced trouble putting out the flames due to the sheer amounts of material and belongings stored, floor to ceiling, in each garage.

Firefighters needed to create access holes in the sides of the garages to complete the extinguishment.

There was no one home at the time, and no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.